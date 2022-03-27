2023: Nigeria ‘ll Experience Great Peace, Development If I Emerged President – Umahi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi has stated that Nigerians will witness great peace and unity, infrastructural development if he becomes the next President of Nigeria in 2023.

Umahi, who is a presidential aspirant under the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, however, heaped praises on President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring that APC conducted a peaceful national convention.

Umahi while speaking with newsmen on Sunday shortly after the APC convention, thanked the stalwarts of the APC across the country for their doggedness which led to the success of the event.

He said: “That is the spirit of unity in APC, the party will always resolve their problems amicably, that is why we are one united big family of APC in Nigeria.”

Umahi, while speaking of his intention to become the President of the country in 2023, stated that going by his achievements in Ebonyi State, Nigeria would be great under his watch.

He said: “What I have done in Ebonyi State will be the microcosm of the macrocosm of what Nigerians should expect if God puts me on as the next President of Nigeria.

“If you come to Ebonyi State, you will see the infrastructure, you will see the unity, you will see the future of Nigeria, it is coming from that rising sun of Ebonyi State.”