2023: Nigerians Aghast as former SGF picks APC nomination form for Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that a former Secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has picked the nomination of interest form for presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu has led to debate on social media.

African Examiner recalls that Lawal was the former SGF in the first term of President Buhari after he was alleged to be connected to a N500 million in a grass cutting scandal deal in 2020.

After his alleged involvement in the deal, Lawal was subsequently sacked by the presidency and a new SFG, Mustapha Boss was appointed.

It was also reported that Lawal will be charged to court and be prosecuted by the EFCC.

However, many Nigerians were surprised to read that Lawal was among the APC chieftains who went to pick forms for presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu.

This development has sparked social media reactions as some Nigerians took to Twitter commenting on what type of relationship Tinubu has with Lawal. Here are some of their thoughts below:

@AdekunleOderind writes: “Show me your friend and I will tell you who you are. Babachir Lawal + Ahmed Tinubu.”

senior advocate writes: “Babachir Lawal that’s supposed to be in jail is the one that was sent to pick up Tinubu’s Presidential forms. The 3billion grass cutter of all people. Optics doesn’t even matter to these people.”

@OyediranOjo writes: “Same Babachir Lawal the grasscutter?”

@adedapo11 writes: “Babachir lawal is a Christian Northerner eyeing a VP slot to a southern Muslim candidate But one expects Asiwaju to be more intelligent with the people around him.”

@OluMighty1126 writes: “So it is Babachir Lawal..the grass cutter that picked Tinubu’s form today! What a bad and significant way to start.”

@NwosuPaul writes: “Is Babachir Lawal not the same person that’s been investigated for grass cutting scandal????”

@chicksdibia writes: “Babachir Lawal picking presidential form for Tinubu and campaigning for him is a preview to the type of people Jagaban will use to govern #Nigeria if he becomes president.”

Ooni of Anambra writes: “He is a grand thief… sending his younger colleague Babachir Lawal to pick form for him.”

@elijahh53 writes: “The same Babachir Lawal that should give us account of the stolen money he said he knows nothing about na the same man dy hold form of 100million with confidence that his matter is settled. “

@JOSEPHOSITA12 Writes: “Tinubu doesn’t even hide his intentions for Nigeria. It’s the popular looter Babachir Lawal that picked form for a bigger looter. Nigeria can’t survive these criminals!”

@ceonigeria_ writes: “Babachir Lawal, a disgraced SGF who embezzled funds earmarked for humanitarian crises is Tinubu’s purported running mate. This man stole money meant to relieve people ravaged by the deadly Boko Haram, he caused the death of innocent Nigerians, Tinubu and his cronies are bad news!”

@U_jay007 writes: “Babachir Lawal just placed his bet and praying it enters make him rest from stress. Na sure bet for am, so abeg no fuss.”

@ibrahimkuso1982 writes: “But BAT score own goal by allowing a Babachir Lawal, the grass cutter to pick his form sha. Show me your friends and i will tell you who you are.”

@ChangeNigeriaa writes: “If Babachir Lawal actually purchased the nomination for BAT then Nigerians should expect nothing less than what we are passing thru now with a Tinubu presidency. PDP delegates should do this one thing that will put this nation on the right course by electing Peter Obi.”

@Ayam_Dat_Ayam writes: “Tinubu blatantly shows so much red flags but their are people who still support him? Why? What’s your defense for this Babachir Lawal sh!t now?”

@ManLikeIcey writes” Babachir Lawal was sacked for corruption by Buhari but he picked Presidential form for Tinubu. Corruption is Tinubu and Tinubu is corruption.”

@haelzofficial writes: “The same way Babachir Lawal that’s battling a corruption court case is Tinubu representative is the same way Buhari that was the spokesman of Bokoharam was elected as president. The sheer impunity of politicians and the myopia of Nigerians. Sad!”

@mohagirei writes: “People expressing shock about Babachir Lawal picking up BATs nomination form are really shocking me wallahi U all thought he was muzzled out because of corruption Today you have seen that he was muslzzled out because he is a BAT loyalist Nigerians never learn.”

@eltyword writes: “So Babachir Lawal..the grass cutter man picked Tinubu’s form yesterday. Birds of same feather.”

@Chuks_DNaijaGuy writes: “Imagine Babachir Lawal picking N100M presidential nomination form for Tinubu? waooh! Just waooooh!!!”

@esthyluvv writes: “Chief Grass Cutter of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This time he’ll go state to state cutting grass, worth 4trillion naira. It’s the audacity of Tinubu’s campaign team for me. Of all the people, Babachir Lawal is the one you’re picking to represent you.”

