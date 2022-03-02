2023 Presidency: Kwankwaso About To Dump PDP For NNPP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – It appears that former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, may leave the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, for the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

This development is coming after Kwankwaso had a meeting with the leadership of NNPP in Abuja on Tuesday.

The meeting was targeted at finalizing his move to the NNPP, which he would use to push his 2023 presidential ambition.

Kwankwaso’s move was announced by the NNPP’s outgoing National Secretary, Ambassador Agbo Gilbert Major, at the party’s Special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Major stated that Kwankwaso’s defection would be made public in the next few days.

He said: “We have read Nigerians speculating, the only thing I can tell you is that we are in deep talks with Kwankwaso, in fact we have almost concluded, in the next few days, we will be reverting to Nigerians to tell them what understanding we have had with him (Kwankwaso), but I can assure you that he is on his way into NNPP.”

He also disclosed that the party would not give Kwankwaso an automatic presidential ticket when he defects from the PDP.

Major also made it known that the former governor had assured members of the party that his move is not to hijack NNPP’s structure.

“The presidential ticket is not automatic. He (Kwankwaso) has told us that his moves towards coming into the party should not be seen as an attempt to take the ticket automatically,” he said.