2023: Peter Obi’s Challenger, Ezenwafor Withdraws From Race

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Jude Ezenwafor, the factional presidential candidate of the Labour Party has withdrawn from the contest

African Examiner writes that Ezenwafor had received ultimatum from the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide led by Mazi Okwu Nnabuike to withdraw from the contest.

According to reports, Ezenwafor made his decision through a letter he sent to the national leadership of his faction of the party.

He stated that his decision to withdraw was personal and appealed to his supporters to understand him.

The letter reads, “I hereby withdraw from the forthcoming Presidential Election in 2023. After consulting my supporters Nationwide, I decided to withdraw for personal reasons.

“I regret any inconvenience my withdrawal might cost our great Party. I thank the leadership of our great Party for giving me the opportunity to serve Nigeria.”