2023: Reject Atiku, Obi, Tinubu Tells Ekiti Residents

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has informed the people of Ekiti to reject the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP) ), Peter Obi.

Tinubu disclosed this while speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of Abiodun Oyebanji as the governor of Ekiti State.

While addressing the crowd, Tinubu stated that the people should turn a blind eye to both Atiku and Obi as people they did not know.

“Another election is coming in February. They are coming. One will call himself Atiku, another will call himself Peter Obi. You don’t know them. The only person you know is Bola Ahmed Tinubu and you must deliver to me 95 per cent of the votes,” he said.

The former Lagos State Governor also assured that he would fulfill his promises, adding that he would take care of the people and their children.

“Don’t be far away, the people that will give you a promise and keep the promise are here. We will take care of you and your children. We will give you a great future. We promise you a better Nigeria. May God Almighty continue to bless us all,” he stated.