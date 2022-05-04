2023: Vote For Right People, Amaechi Urges Electorate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has urged the Nigerian electorate to vote the right people into positions of authority, to salvage the country from its current challenges.

Amaechi, who was a Special Guest of Honour at the 2022 World Press Freedom Day celebrations in Uyo on Tuesday, urged Nigerians to always hold politicians accountable, for the country to move forward.

The minister, a presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), warned journalists against publishing news items that could malign public officers.

“The problem of the country is not the poor man in Akwa Ibom or Rivers; it is not the poor man in the South East or in the North. It is you and I, the elites.

“Why you are hearing restructuring and restructuring every time is because the elites’ consensus on sharing (the resources) is disappearing; it’s because there is nothing to share again because we are broke.

“The problem facing this country is caused by the elites, including you,” he said.

Amaechi urged media practitioners to join hands and resolve the nation’s problems through objective, balanced and fair reportage, stressing: “freedom comes with responsibility.”