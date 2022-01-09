2023: Why APC May Lose Presidential Election – Primate Ayodele

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned the All Progressives Congress, APC, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Primate Ayodele stated this in a statement issued to the press saying that the APC will lose the presidential election if the economic and security challenges faced by the country at the moment is not quickly looked into.

According to him, Nigerians were tired with APC and that the “only way the party can redeem its image is by working on the many issues faced by the country or else, the presidential seat will be lost gallantly in 2023.”

Primate Ayodele stated that there will be a serious uprising against election rigging in the country in 2023 and there is a need for the party to sit up immediately.

“If APC does not handle the economic and security challenges of the country well, they will lose the presidential seat in 2023. Nigeria is getting to a stage where rigging will be totally restricted by the citizens, this will be seen in the coming election in Anambra, if they don’t seat up immediately, they will lose the federal seat of power.

‘’Also, they should work on the legal aspect of the party or else, they will be cheaply sent out of their present strongholds,’’ he said.