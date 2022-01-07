Declare Miyetti Allah As Terrorist Organization, Ortom Tells FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue, has enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to “declare the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) as a terrorist organisation”.

This development is coming hours after the federal government issued a directive declaring bandits as terrorists.

In a statement on Thursday, Nathaniel Ikyur, chief press secretary (CPS), quoted the governor as saying that the organisation has pledged to “cause havoc” in Benue.

“Though the federal government’s measures on bandits now seems strong, the security challenges will only be adequately addressed if similar hard position is taken on Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, MACBAN, and the Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) who have vowed and continued to cause mayhem in Benue State and other parts of the country because of the anti-grazing laws,” the statement reads.

“For us in Benue State, the law has come to stay. It is irrevocable. In fact, we have maintained our position that Benue State has no grazing routes, reserves or areas so whatever.

“It was enacted in good faith for peace and order in the state. It was done among other things to end the incessant farmers/herdsmen clashes in the state.

“Nigerians have absorbed enough hunger and misery in the hands of the All Progressives Congress (APC) misrule. Or is it possible that Mr. President is not aware that Nigerians are dying from his misrule?”

Ortom also tasked Nigerians to support the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“The PDP is ready to rescue Nigeria from the insecurity and economic horror placed on Nigerians by the APC”, he said, adding that “the party is better prepared with laudable programmes on the welfare of Nigerians and to rebuild the nation from the APC tale of woes”.