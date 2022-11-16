It’s Not My Job To Judge You, Rangnick Replies Ronaldo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Manchester United interim manager, Ralf Rangnick, has reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal captain alleged that he had ‘never even heard’ of him.

It could be recalled that Ronaldo had recently slammed Rangnick during an interview with Piers Morgan, saying that he had ‘never heard’ of the German.

The Portugal captain said, “This guy [Rangnick] is not even a coach. A big club like Manchester United bringing in a sports director surprised not only me but all the world.”

Rangnick was the interim manager of Man United for most of the 2021-2022 season after his appointment last November.

The 64-year-old took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was supposed to remain at Old Trafford for a further two years in a consultancy role.

However, Rangnick left Man United by mutual consent, after taking over the Austria national team as the Red Devils subsequently appointed Erik ten Hag as permanent manager.

Speaking about Ronaldo’s comments, Rangnick is reported as saying by Kronen Zeitung, as cited by Sport Witness: “I’m the team boss of Austria’s national team,

it’s not my job to judge that. (It’s) the job of Manchester United and the sports journalists.”