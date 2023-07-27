2023 WWC: Atiku Heaps Praises On Super Falcons Over Victory Against Australia

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has applauded the Super Falcons of Nigeria after the team defeated Australia in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup tie.

The African Examiner writes that the Super Falcons on Thursday defeated Australia 3-2 in a 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup tie at the Suncorp Stadium.

Emily van Egmond opened the scoring for the Australian team in the first half before Uchenna Kanu equalized for Nigeria before half-time.

Osinachi Ohale and Asisat Oshoala scored the second and third goal respectively in the second half before Alanna Kennedy scored a late consolation goal for Australia.

Reacting, Atiku, taking to his Twitter account, stated that the Super Falcons’ victory indicates what Nigerians can do as a people and country when they work together as one.

He writes: “Bravo, Super Falcons, @NGSuper_Falcons! Your remarkable victory brilliantly encapsulates what we can do as a people and a country when we work together as one.”

The Super Falcons will now face the Republic of Ireland in their last group game next week Monday.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



