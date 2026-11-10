2027: I’m Ready To Step Down For A United Opposition Candidate – Donald Duke Says

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Donald Duke, says he is ready to support a stronger opposition candidate in the 2027 election if opposition parties agree on one to challenge President Bola Tinubu.

Duke spoke in Abuja on Tuesday at the unveiling of his running mate, Malam Sule Mohammed, and the party’s manifesto.

He said he would respect a collective decision to back another candidate, including former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar or Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress.

The former Cross River State governor said a coalition should be about more than picking a candidate.

He said opposition parties must first agree on a common vision for Nigeria. “You can’t say you’re a Democrat and not be subject to the rules of democracy,” he said, adding that he would accept the outcome whoever is chosen.

Duke also accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of dominating campaign visibility. He claimed opposition parties struggle to get billboards and venues, and said advertising in some states could cost as much as N1 billion.

He said the PRP had to postpone its retreat several times because venues were denied to it.

The PRP National Chairman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said the party will not collapse its structure into another party.

He said it is ready to support one or two opposition candidates capable of defeating the APC, but that talks on joining another party are not against the law and remain among the options being considered.

Baba-Ahmed said the PRP plays a leading role in the emerging Coalition for Democracy.

He insisted the party is in the 2027 race to win and not just to make up the numbers.