Okorocha Predicts Tinubu Will Win Up To 30% Of South-East Votes In 2027

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –Former Imo State governor Rochas Okorocha has predicted that President Bola Tinubu will win between 25 and 30 per cent of votes in the South-East in the 2027 presidential election.

Okorocha spoke in Abuja on Tuesday after being named National Grand Patron of Grassroots Advocacy for Tinubu 2027.

He said the region gave Tinubu only about five per cent of its votes in 2023, but that this would change with his involvement and that of other political leaders.

He described the region’s support for Tinubu as a “strategic alliance” meant to win backing for an Igbo presidential candidate in future.

According to him, this does not mean rejecting any South-East candidate in the 2027 race.

Okorocha also urged northerners to back Tinubu’s re-election. He said Tinubu set aside his own ambition to support the late President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2015 election, and stood by him even during his illness.

The former governor, who calls himself a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also claimed he suggested the party’s name.

He said it was meant to be a cure for Nigeria’s “headache” and a way of tackling insurgency.

He told members of the group to promote the APC logo and its “broken shackle” symbol, noting that Tinubu’s name would not appear on the ballot paper.

He also promised appointments to those who work for the President’s re-election.

The group’s National Coordinator, Prof. Ochugudu Ipuele, said Okorocha was brought on board because of his grassroots reach.

He claimed the group has more than 7 million members in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with structures down to polling-unit level.