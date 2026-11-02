Ned Nwoko Appeals For Privacy For Regina Daniels Amid Marital Crisis

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Ned Nwoko has urged the public to give his estranged wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, space to recover amid their ongoing marital crisis.

In a statement shared on his social media page on Monday, Nwoko called on Daniels’ fans, friends, bloggers and social media commentators to show compassion rather than judge or criticise her.

“I want to make a sincere appeal to the public… to please give Regina some breathing space,” he said, adding that the appeal was not just for her sake but also for their children, who “deserve to see their mother supported, loved and given every opportunity to get better.”

The senator condemned the circulation of false and disturbing reports about Daniels, including fabricated death announcements, warning that those responsible could face legal action.

“Let me make this very clear: I will not tolerate the deliberate spread of false information about Regina, particularly fabricated reports about her death, health or personal circumstances,” he stated, noting that the publications are being documented.

The couple, who married in 2019 and have two sons, saw their marital dispute become public in October 2025, with both parties making allegations against each other. Daniels recently disclosed health challenges affecting her mobility in a birthday video.

Nwoko did not explicitly announce a reconciliation in the statement.