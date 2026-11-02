2027: There’s No Presidential Candidate In South-East — Umahi Mocks Obi

(AFRIAN EXAMINER) – Minister of Works David Umahi on Sunday declared that there is no presidential candidate in the South-East for the 2027 general election.

He dismissed the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, from the zone as “nobody.”

Umahi said Obi is not better than some prominent persons in Ebonyi State, including himself, former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, former Minister of Education Senator Sam Egwu, and former Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Chief Elias Mbam.

He urged the people of the state and the South-East to deliver President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election so the zone can get the position when it is its turn.

Umahi stated this in Abakaliki, the state capital, during a town hall meeting powered by the Directorate of Infrastructure, Mobilisation and Sensitisation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

He urged religious and traditional rulers to openly declare support for Tinubu and stop sitting on the fence.

“I want to tell our religious leaders and Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, do not stay on the fence. I know when I was struggling to be governor, CAN took a decision and said justice must prevail. CAN don’t keep quiet; let us toe the path that must sustain our freedom.

“There is no way an Igbo man, after staying for 60 years, will want to be President for four years. There is nobody that can accept that. The North has not accepted to be President for four years.

“Somebody was telling me that Atiku’s son bought buses and donated them to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and said this is a personal donation.

“Igbo men need wisdom, not sentiments. Igbo men should not allow people to be dishing out hate speeches on social media on their behalf. Today, our people in commerce, we clear our goods with ease. Today our roads are being revived in the path of economic activities.

“Today, we can boldly say we have been integrated. The last time there was a choice of service chiefs, it was Naval Chief. This time, it is Chief of Air Staff, Minister of Works, other ministers, SSAs — what else? When I say the South-East has been fully integrated and included, I mean it.

“My mouth will not shut up because I am telling our people for a reference for tomorrow. We are supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to finish his remaining four years so that the South-East would have strategically supported another region. So that when it is our turn, we will not get this thing by hate speeches; they will not give it to us by sentiments. It is strategic. If leaders of the South-East say this, you will now insult them.

“You insult anybody that is not supporting Peter Obi. Anybody that is not supporting Peter Obi is a saboteur; you insult the person. Who is Peter Obi better than, who is here better than? Is he better than Sam Egwu? Is he better than Elias Mbam? Is he better than the Lion of the South-East, myself? Is he better than Anyim Pius? Who is here better than?

“So, I don’t want us to be deceiving ourselves. We don’t have any presidential candidates in the South-East. We have people who are vying. Ebonyi has a right to make a choice. Traditional fathers do not stay on the fence; religious leaders do not stay on the fence. Our people in the North do not; our people in the South-West, they do not. Guide our people, let them know that,” the minister stated.

Umahi, a former Governor of Ebonyi State, said he will deliver 1.3 million votes for the President and Governor Francis Nwifuru in the next general election.

He boasted that he cannot sit down and watch another party produce a governor in the state during the general election, describing those who think they can defeat Nwifuru as jokers.

“We have 1.8 million registered voters in Ebonyi State. Let me tell you, if we are not donating 1.3 million votes for the president, for the governor, we are doing ourselves a disservice,” he said.