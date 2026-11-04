Ezekwesili Demands Independent Probe Of Voter Register Allegations

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Minister of Education Oby Ezekwesili has called for an independent investigation into allegations that Nigeria’s voter register was manipulated, saying the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) cannot investigate itself.

In an open memorandum dated November 3, 2026, in Abuja, she proposed a Citizens’ Electoral Rescue Team to clean up the register ahead of the 2027 general elections.

She urged the National Assembly to pass a law under what she called a “Doctrine of Necessity” to give the team power to investigate, clean the register and oversee citizens’ observation of the polls.

Ezekwesili cited remarks by INEC’s Director of Information and Communication Technology, Dr Lawrence Bayode, on television on October 30 and November 1.

She said he disclosed that registration officers used their official credentials to introduce AI-generated photographs, duplicate records and fabricated entries in several states.

“Nigeria cannot conduct a credible 2027 election under the leadership of INEC,” she said.

She added, “The register of voters is the first ballot. If it is rigged, every ballot that follows is rigged before it is cast.”

She said the team should carry out a forensic audit of the register, remove fraudulent entries, investigate possible wrongdoing and give Nigerians access to relevant election information.

She also called for the public naming of any officers found to be involved, and for those responsible to face accountability after a credible investigation.

Under her proposal, the team would include forensic, cybersecurity and biometric experts, civil society groups, the Nigerian Bar Association, academics, religious and traditional leaders, political party observers and international observers.

Serving and former INEC officials, public office holders, candidates and party officials would be excluded.

Parties could observe the process but would not control it.

Ezekwesili urged civil society organisations and professional bodies to support the proposal.

She called for urgent action while evidence relating to the allegations remains available.