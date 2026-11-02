Oshiomhole Criticises Obi’s One-Term Pledge, Calls It ‘Chop And Chop Democracy’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Adams Oshiomhole has criticised Peter Obi’s promise to serve only one term if elected president, calling it “chop and chop democracy.”

Oshiomhole, who represents Edo North in the Senate, spoke at an APC rally in Calabar, Cross River State, on Monday. Vice-President Kashim Shettima and other party leaders attended the rally.

Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), said in May that he would serve only one four-year term if elected.

He said he wanted a one-term presidency “because of stability” and would not stay “a day longer than four years, even with a gun to my head.”

Oshiomhole questioned whether Obi could transform Nigeria in four years. He said Obi failed to fix Anambra State during his eight years as governor.

“If Peter Obi could not fix Anambra State in eight years, how can he look you in the eye and say he only needs four years?”

Oshiomhole said. “It’s just chop and chop democracy. We want leaders who can speak the truth to the people.”

Oshiomhole also criticised former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar. He said Atiku lives in Dubai and only comes home around election time, making him disconnected from Nigerians.

Oshiomhole said President Bola Tinubu is the best among the presidential candidates. He said Tinubu has shown courage to make difficult decisions that past leaders avoided.

He listed several achievements under Tinubu, which include: Cross River recognised as an oil-producing state, which will increase the state’s revenue; the student loan scheme, which has helped 12,503 students in Cross River; the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway, which will bring development to Cross River and other states; and the removal of the multiple exchange rate system.

“Today, the rate of exchange in Calabar is the same rate in my village that is not even on the map,” Oshiomhole said.