Pastor Jimmy Odukoya’s 2nd Wife Marriage Sparks Online Debate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — The news of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya’s remarriage has generated lots of reactions. It could be recalled that Pastor Jimmy was married to Oluwakemi Folashade Banjoko (Kemi Odukoya) on March 9, 2013, at St. Mary’s Church in Saffron Walden, England. The marriage was blessed with two children.

However, the marriage later ended in separation and divorce, and on Sunday the pastor, in the presence of his church members, introduced his new wife, Pastor Mo Jasmine, to The Fountain of Life Church.

This development sparked lots of reactions as many netizens were surprised at the remarriage. The African Examiner gathered some of their thoughts below:

Chisimdindu Ofoezie writes: “So divorce is no longer a sin?”

Jackie Uko writes: “Divorce has never been a sin. The Bible does not say it is a sin. The Bible actually does give guidelines on how to divorce.”

Cheluchi Onyemelukwe writes: “Well… I am grateful that more and more people are questioning the place of religion, particularly organised religion.”

Foluso Adebayo writes: “A senior pastor in my church had to resign because the doctrine of the church doesn’t encourage remarrying, just for the second wife to die years later. I will not want to judge anyone about divorce and remarrying; it’s between them and God. This particular case is painful because when their mother was alive, she was an advocate of godly relationship and marriage. Hmm, afi igba ti omo alagbara di ole. It is well.”

Gemssy writes: “It’s high time religious leaders learn that their calling is for them only and not a family call. This guy was a Nollywood actor; I am sure he never envisaged being a religious leader (pastor) but had to step in out of pressure. Let parents groom their children but never force them on any path; allow them to choose theirs, especially as adults. I wish him all the best.”

Juliet Ejeh writes: “The truth is, God is not against divorce, but the only ground for divorce is if there is a case of adultery. Anything less than this, the two people should remain unmarried till one of the spouses dies. Now, this is where it gets interesting: people go ahead and remarry after they leave a marriage which isn’t a case of adultery. This marriage thing is very complicated; my eternity is also important to me. The Bible is a guide for all believers, and everyone would have to do as the Bible instructs. I pray this is the case for him, though.”

Tolani Niniola Fabowale writes: “I am just wondering oo. Have we abandoned the scripture which says God hates divorce?”

More-Rain Greene: “We call ourselves CHRISTians, but most of us are so judgmental and easy to condemn as long as we are not at the centre of the matter… Our Lord Jesus Christ, meeting the Samaritan woman at the well. Even though she had five past husbands and was living with a man who wasn’t her husband, Jesus did not look at her disgustingly. He didn’t judge, shame, belittle, or condemn her. Instead, He treated her with kindness and chose her to be the very first person he openly told, ‘I am the Messiah.'”

Ehi Audu writes: “She’s beautiful, and I wish them all the best. Nigerian women, hope you’re learning? Don’t confine yourself to any societal norms. Choose yourself, do you and be happy!”

Patrick Ogidi writes: “These pulpit businessmen just dey use people’s brains.”