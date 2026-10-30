Support Group backs Tinubu, Mbah’s Re-Election

Written by Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

c(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A political support group, Nwanne Di Na Mba Grand Assembly, on Friday endorsed Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election in 2027, pledging to mobilise support for all candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general election.

The group, which has Anambra-born billionaire businessman, Prince Arthur Eze, as its Grand Patron, made the declaration during a rally held at Okpara Square, Enugu, attended by supporters drawn from different ethnic and religious backgrounds.

Speaking at the event, Governor Mbah described the massive turnout as an expression of democracy in action, thanking the group for what he called an open demonstration of love, solidarity and confidence in his administration and the Federal Government.

He said the gathering reflected the willingness of people from different parts of the country to unite in support of President Tinubu’s re-election and the continuation of his administration’s development programmes in Enugu State.

Mbah, who attributed some of the state’s development strides to the economic reforms of the Tinubu administration, said increased financial resources available to subnational governments had enabled his administration to implement projects across critical sectors.

“Because you believe in what you can see, what you can touch and what you can feel. Can you see the Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres? Can you see the good roads? Do you drive on them? Now you can drive on smooth roads, send your children to high-quality schools and access affordable healthcare,” he said.

The governor listed the 260 Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres and 268 Smart Green Schools among the projects through which his administration was translating the opportunities created by the Federal Government’s reforms into tangible development outcomes.

He maintained that Enugu’s progress was linked to the policies of the Tinubu administration, urging residents to support the President’s re-election to enable both governments to consolidate their achievements.

According to him, the state was also benefiting from improved connectivity and emerging regional economic opportunities, including the establishment of the South East Development Commission, the proposed gas pipeline network across the South-East and the concessioning of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport.

He said the proposed developments would facilitate industrialisation, trade, cargo operations and international connectivity, adding that the ongoing transformation of the state and region should be sustained.

“Enugu means home to all of us. We all have a stake in Enugu, and that is why you have come out in your numbers to say that the good work and hard work must continue,” he said.

Mbah urged eligible residents to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and participate in the 2027 elections, calling for support for Tinubu and all APC candidates contesting for elective positions.

He also assured the people that his administration would build on the progress recorded so far, saying, “With the strength I see here today, with the energy and resolve you have demonstrated, we are committing to do more. What you should expect is more.”

In his remarks, Grand Patron of the group, Prince Arthur Eze, described Mbah as a leader who related positively with people and maintained good relationships across political and social divides.

He said the governor’s support for President Tinubu and the confidence the President had in him were reasons the group was backing both leaders.

“Peter Mbah is supporting Tinubu very well, and we will support him because he will bring a lot to Ndi Igbo through Tinubu, because Tinubu trusts him very well. We cannot abandon him because he never abandoned anyone,” Eze said.

He, urged the people of Enugu to support both leaders in the forthcoming elections, expressing confidence that their administrations would create more opportunities for the people.

Also speaking, the Sarkin Hausawa, Alhaji Abubakar Yusuf Sambo, who is also the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties, said the rally was organised to appreciate Mbah’s administration for its inclusive governance and the opportunities extended to non-indigenes living in the state.

Sambo, who spoke on behalf of Yoruba, Tiv and other ethnic communities, said members of the different communities had benefited from the administration’s programmes, particularly in education, healthcare, infrastructure and political appointments.

He said children from non-indigene communities had access to Smart Green Schools, while their mothers benefited from the Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres. He also commended the administration’s road infrastructure projects.

“We are happy with your governance and the way you have been carrying us along in Enugu State. We are part of all the programmes going on in the state,” he said.

Sambo pledged the group’s support for Mbah and Tinubu, declaring that its members would vote for APC candidates across all elective positions, from the presidency to the State House of Assembly.