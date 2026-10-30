Ondo Police Probe Suspected Suicide Of 46-Year-Old Man

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Command in Ondo State says it has commenced investigation into the suspected suicide of a 46-year-old man in Igba town, Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Abayomi Jimoh, the command’s Spokesperson, who said this in a statement on Friday in Akure, explained that two empty Sniper bottles were recovered at the scene.

Jimoh said the deceased, identified as Akinbolusere Kayode, popularly known as Tolufe, was found dead in his office beside BOVAS Petrol Station, Igba Town on Thursday.

The police spokesperson, who said the incident occurred at about 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 29, said it was reported by members of the public, while the operatives at Bolorunduro Police Division visited the scene.

“Preliminary findings also revealed that the deceased had allegedly recorded a video before his death, which has since circulated on social media, in which he reportedly lamented about his life struggles.

“His remains were subsequently evacuated and deposited at a state hospital morgue for preservation and further examination.

“No foul play or visible marks of violence were observed on his body at the time of examination. Some items suspected to have been used were recovered at the scene.,” he said.

The PPRO, therefore, said a thorough investigation would be conducted to establish the actual cause of death, and urged the public to refrain from speculation and allow the investigation to run its course.

The command encourages individuals experiencing emotional distress, marital challenges or other personal difficulties to seek timely support and assistance rather than resorting to actions that could endanger their lives,” he said