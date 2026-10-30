2027:Atiku’s Son Unveils Plan For Tinubu’s Re-Election

(AFRICAN EXMINER) —Alhaji Abba Abubakar, son of former Vice-President Atiku on Friday unveiled his 2027 mobilisation plan in the six geo-political zones for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

The former vice-president’s son who is the founder and chairman of Haske Bola Tinubu Organisation (HBTO) a political mobilisation and support platform in Abuja at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat had earlier defected to the party.

“Looking ahead, HBTO is preparing for an ambitious nationwide political mobilisation programme.

“As part of this strategy, we intend to commence a two-million-man mobilisation march across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, beginning from Abuja.

“Our immediate mobilisation efforts will focus on supporting the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, whom we recognise as a key political leader in our mobilisation structure in the collective effort to secure Tinubu’s victory in the FCT in 2027.

“We are also working in alignment with the FCT minister’s political objective of delivering both the FCT and Rivers for President Tinubu in the forthcoming election,” Abubakar said.

The former vice-president’s son added that his organisation was preparing for a major political mobilisation in Rivers in the first week of November.

He added that as part of its commitment to complement the Tinubu reform agenda with practical interventions, his organisation was introducing a transportatie support initiative through the initial provision of ten luxury buses.

He said the initiative was designed to ease transportation challenges, reduce the burden of commuting on ordinary Nigerians and demonstrate that political support must go beyon rhetoric to include tangible contributions to the lives of citizens.

“We intend to commence this programme in the FCT before progressively expanding the initiative to other parts of the federation.

“For us, supporting the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda must translate into meaningful actions that positively affect the everyday lives of Nigerians,” he said.

According to him, his organisation’s structures are already being activated and its members on ground while its supporters are ready to demonstrate its strength and reach.

“This is not simply about numbers or political appearances, it is about building a disciplined, coordinated and effective grassroots mobilisation network capable of translating political support into electoral results.

He said the organisation intendd to establish its presence across the geopolitical zones, strengthen its state and zonal structures, engage community stakeholders and work collaboratively with other progressive political forces to ensure Tinubu’s re-election.

He said political conviction was a matter of personal judgement, conscience and the freedom of every individual to make independent choices.

He explained that his decision to establish and lead the organisation, was a deliberate political choice, made in his personal capacity and with a firm belief in the direction he chosed to pursue.

“I hold no reservations about the right of others to their differing political opinions, just as I expect my own convictions to be respected.

“Our democracy is strengthened when individuals are free to make independent political choices, engage in constructive dialogue and support the leadership and political platforms they believe best represent their aspirations.

“It is within this spirit that HBTO was established,” the former vice-president’s son said.

He added that the organisation was established to bring together Nigerians who shared a common conviction in the leadership and reform agenda of President Bola Tinubu APC-led administration.

He said its objective was to build a structured, inclusive and nationally coordinated movement capable of mobilising support, engaging communities, communicating government policies and contributing meaningfully to the political process.

He said the organisation was committed to taking its message beyond political gatherings and into communities, engaging ordinary Nigerians and ensuring that the benefits and objectives of the administration’s policies were properly communicated.

“Our political direction is informed by our assessment of the reforms and policy interventions undertaken by President Tinubu since assuming office.We acknowledge that the reforms have come with difficult adjustments for Nigerians.

“However, we believe it is equally important to recognise the progress, opportunities and long-term benefits that several of these initiatives are designed to deliver,” he said.

He noted that across different sectors of the economy, the administration had introduced interventions aimed at addressing longstanding structural challenges and repositioning the country for sustainable growth(NAN)