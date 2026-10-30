Police Hold Peace Meeting With Anglican Bishops Over Awka Church Crisis

Written by NWA DIOKPA

(AFRICAN EXAMINWE) The suspended Bishop of Awka, Archbishop Alexander Ibezim, and the supervising bishop appointed for the diocese, Bishop Samuel Ezeofor, attended a meeting at the state police headquarters in Awka.

The Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, directed Ibezim to go on six months’ leave in a letter dated October 13, 2026, and named Ezeofor, the Bishop of Aguata, as supervising bishop.

The letter did not specify the allegations, but according to media reports, one of the allegations is that he sold church land for N2 billion without authorisation.

Ibezim has filed a lawsuit challenging his suspension. The Diocesan Board of Awka rejected the suspension, saying no diocesan money is missing or misappropriated, and threatened to withdraw from the Church of Nigeria.

Ibezim has not been convicted of anything.

The police meeting followed tension on a Sunday when officers were deployed at St Faith’s Church, Awka, where Ibezim reportedly officiated despite his suspension.

There were reports that the police were taking sides because of the alleged involvement of Ibezim’s younger brother, Deputy Governor Onyekachi Ibezim, but the police have denied this.

The Anambra Police Command said its presence was meant to keep the peace and should not be read as endorsing either party.

However many Nigerians have questioned the involvement of the police in a church issue and also many believe that Bishop Ibezim should step aside as directed by the church authorities do that the issue been addressed will be properly looked into.