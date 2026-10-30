Nigeria Seeks Economic Ties With Russia

(AFRICAN EXMINER) – Nigeria has called for stronger economic cooperation with Russia, urging investors to explore opportunities across various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Sola Enikanolaiye, said this in a statement by Raphael Oni, his Special Assistant on Digital Media and Public Diplomacy, on Friday in Abuja.

The minister made the call while delivering Nigeria’s National Statement at the Third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow.

Enikanolaiye urged both sides to move beyond political commitments towards economic delivery and measurable results.

He said practical barriers to trade, including banking restrictions, payment arrangements and inadequate financial infrastructure, required sustainable solutions.

“The future of the partnership cannot be built by governments alone, thus, the need for greater participation of the African private sector,” he said.

The minister identified energy, solid minerals, agriculture, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, defence and digital services as investment opportunities for Russian businesses.

He described Nigeria as Africa’s largest market and a strategic gateway to West Africa and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Enikanolaiye also called for Russian investment in commercially viable infrastructure projects covering railways, ports, transport, energy, telecommunications and logistics.

On digital cooperation, he said Africa must not become merely a consumer of technology. And advocated collaboration in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, software development and joint research.

He emphasised technology transfer, capacity building and the development of African capabilities.

On agriculture, the minister called for cooperation in fertiliser production, agricultural technology, irrigation, mechanisation, storage and agro-processing.

He said Africa needed resilient food systems that would enable the continent to produce more, process more and retain more value within Africa.

Enikanolaiye also urged stronger security cooperation to address terrorism, violent extremism, organised crime, arms trafficking, piracy and cybercrime.

He stressed that such partnerships should support African ownership and African-led solutions through regional institutions, including the African Union and ECOWAS.

The minister reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to sovereign equality, territorial integrity, non-interference and peaceful settlement of disputes.

He also called for reforms of the United Nations Security Council and international financial architecture to ensure Africa’s adequate representation.

On implementation, Enikanolaiye said the summit’s success should be measured by concrete outcomes.

He therefore expressed Nigeria’s support for a focused Africa-Russia Action Plan for 2027–2029, with clear priorities, financing arrangements and monitoring frameworks.

He also expressed Nigeria’s interest in deepening local-currency settlement mechanisms with Russia through agreed standards for cross-border payments.

At the plenary session, Russian President Vladimir Putin described Russia and Africa as “natural allies in building a just multipolar order”.

Putin reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to sovereign equality, expanded diplomatic engagement, security cooperation and greater African representation in global institutions.

Co-chair of the summit and President of Burundi, Evariste Ndayishimiye, stressed Africa’s independent approach to international cooperation.

He said the continent would not replace one form of subordination with another.

Ndayishimiye said the 2027–2029 Action Plan would support efforts to address infrastructure gaps through technology transfer and talent development.

He also emphasised the need to transform Africa from an aid recipient into an independent global actor, identifying water security as a priority.