2027: Obi, Atiku Desperate To Be President, Says APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) says Mr Peter Obi and Mr Atiku Abubakar are desperate to be Nigeria’s President.

While Obi was the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in 2023, Atiku was the flagbearer for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Obi was Atiku’s running mate in the PDP during the 2019 general election.

Recently, there were reports of both opposition politicians coming to form an alliance that will sack the ruling APC in 2027.

Reacting to the development, the APC spokesman, Felix Morka, said Obi’s planned return to the PDP won’t be a surprise. He described the former Anambra State governor as a “political wayfarer that is only dwarfed by Atiku’s track record as a veteran political wanderer.”

“Atiku and Obi are united by their mutual desperation to be President of Nigeria and ignoble disdain for President Bola Tinubu’s focused and extraordinary commitment to the transformation of our nation,” the statement read.

