2027: We’ll Defeat You In Kano, APC Tells NNPP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kano State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will beat Sen.Rabiu Kwankwaso-led New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2027 general election in the state.

The Chairman of the party, Prince Abdullahi Abbas, said this in a statement on Thursday in Kano.

He advised Kwankwaso to channel his energy towards preparing for the ‘looming defeat’.

The party cautioned against any action capable of compromising the outcome of the 2027 elections.

“Our teeming supporters in the APC have no cause to worry’,” he said.

The APC assured that it was already waiting in the wings to reclaim the state from the NNPP.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Kwankwaso recently boasted that NNPP would diminish APC influence on Kano State.

He said this in Kano while receiving some former councillors and senior special advisers, who served during the administration of Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

Ganduje is now the national chairman of APC which rules at the federal level.

”The New Nigeria Peoples Party achieved this remarkable feat despite being a new political platform coupled with the late start of its campaign.

“Now, it’s our turn to diminish APC’s influence.

”We will work tirelessly to ensure their votes are reduced to less than 15,000 in Kano come 2027,” Kwankwaso said.