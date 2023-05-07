Under-17 AFCON: Nigeria Through To Quarter-Finals

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets are through to the quarter-finals of the ongoing Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Algeria.

Nigeria defeated their South African counterparts 3-2 in a very entertaining game at the Stade Mohamed Hamlouai in Constantine on Saturday.

Nigeria were behind twice in the game with Vicky Mkhawana opening scoring for the South Africans after a corner-kick five minutes into the game.

Thirty minutes later, Charles Agada scored the equaliser via a powerful header to level for Nigeria.

But the South Africans quickly took the lead three minutes into first half added time via Siyabonga Mabena with a great solo effort.

First minute into the second half, Light Eke tapped in to score for his side to bring them back into the game.

It was Abubakar Abdullahi’s finish via a low cross from Emmanuel Michael 25 minutes later that gave Nigeria the lead and the maximum three points in the game.

Nigeria join Morocco in the knockout stage from Group B after two wins from three games.