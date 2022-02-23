W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Gov Obiano, Wife Pay `Farewell Visit` To Buhari

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022





(AFRIAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra, on Wednesday, paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

African Examiner reports that the governor was accompanied on the visit by his wife, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano.

Our correspondent gathered that Obiano, who would be handing over the mantle of leadership of the state to his successor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on March 17, was on a farewell visit to the president.

African Examiner reports that the governor’s wife also paid a similar visit to the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari.



Obiano, who will be completing his second term of four years in March, however, declined comment on his visit to the Villa.

NAN

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=74077

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us