Nigeria Is A Failed State – Lawmaker

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lynda Ikpeazu, member of the house of representatives, has stated that Nigeria is a failed state.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) member representing Onitsha north/south federal constituency of Anambra, disclosed this on the floor of the lower legislative chamber in a plenary session on Wednesday.

Ikpeazu was contributing to a motion on the recent attacks in four villages in Plateau state.

African Examiner writes that the motion was sponsored by Yusuf Gagdi, legislator representing Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke federal constituency of Plateau.

Speaking on the motion, Ikpeazu stated that a country that cannot protect its citizens is a failed state.

“I don’t think there is a week that you don’t find that terrorists have attacked and lives lost,” she said.

“It has actually become normal in Nigeria to hear this sort of thing. The point is what are we doing about it?

”The legislature makes laws so I don’t think the problem is lack of laws. Now the buck stops on the table of Mr President because he is the head of the executive and they execute.

“The unfortunate thing is that our security personnel are very well trained so we are not lacking that.

“So I’m wondering, does it mean that they are not motivated? They are not very well equipped? That these terrorists have more equipment than them? So what is the problem?

”We have had cases where information was cast to the security agencies and still these terrorists overcome the Nigerian people.

“Mr Speaker this is a failed state. Nigeria right now is a failed state. What can we do? Nigeria is a failed state. It is a failed state where you cannot protect your people.”