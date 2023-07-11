4 Family Members Others Perish In Enugu Ghastly Multiple Accident

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Over five persons including four family members have died in a fatal multiple auto crash that occurred Tuesday at Ugwuonyeama along Enugu Onitsha expressway.

Our Correspondent learnt that the four family members were driving in a Jeep when the vehicle ran into a trailer, leaving them dead while only their son survived.

The four persons that died in the accident were the man, his wife and two children.

The Enugu State Sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission , Joseph Tobi confirmed that five persons died in the accident.

He, however, said they were yet to ascertain the number of casualties as they were still carrying out search operations as of the time of filing this report.

The Medical Director of Our Savior Hospital Ngwo, in Udi Council area of. Enugu state, Dr Ositadinma Ngwu told Newsmen that corpses of six persons died in the accident have been deposited in his hospital mortuary, while some of the injured passengers are receiving treatment in his facility.

But Sources said more than 14 persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the road mishap which occurred around 11: 30 am.

An eye witness who craved anonymity hinted that about 7 vehicles were involved in the accident, adding that the vehicles ran into one another.

It was gathered that the accident occured when the driver of a trailer carrying gas lost control of the vehicle, a development that led to the multiple accident.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Deputy Governor, Barrister Ifeanyi Ossai has visited the victims in the hospital.





