Adeleke Approves Suspension Of Osun College Of Education Provost As Panel Clears Governing Council Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Ademola Adeleke has approved the immediate suspension of the Provost of Ila College of Education in line with the interim report of the Investigation Panel headed by the Chief of Staff, Hon. Kazeem Akinleye.

The Governor, according to a statement signed by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, also approved the recommendation of the committee that the Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr Peter Babalola should remain in office as there is no proven case of abuse of power or financial wrongdoings against him.

Rasheed noted that the allegation of over N200 million fraud leveled against the Council Chairman was found to be unsubstantiated with documentary proof or transaction details.

He said the cash advance of N3 million to the Council chairman was found to be within the college’s financial regulations with all documentation verified by the committee.

“Based on a thorough review, the committee discovered that the allegation of N200m fraud leveled against the Chairman of the Governing Council is untrue, diversionary, baseless, and fallacious.

“Documentary evidence (voucher) revealed that he only collected a sum of Three Million Naira (N3m) as a cash advance which is officially allowed.

“On the Provost, the Committee reviewed three previous reports of investigations into various allegations of financial malfeasance, abuse of power and corruption leveled against him dating from past administrations to date.

“The Committee after a thorough review of the reports including that of the State House of Assembly alongside its own investigations recommended immediate suspension of the Provost, which is now endorsed by the State Governor.

“Sequel to the findings of the investigative Panel, the Provost of Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun, Prof.Jimoh Atanda Afolabi is hereby suspended on the grounds of financial impropriety, concealment of official information/ records; and failure to update the Governing Council on the important issues of the College,” the statement said.





