5.4m Voters Registered For Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa Polls — INEC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission says over 5.4 million Nigerians have registered for the November 11 Governorship Elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Olumekun said: “The Commission held its regular meeting today, Tuesday, October 10, 2023, and, among other issues, reviewed preparations for the off-cycle Governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

“For the forthcoming elections, there are 1,056 862 registered voters in Bayelsa State; 2,419,922 in Imo State; and 1,932,654 in Kogi State, making a combined total of 5,409,438 registered voters for the three States.”

He stated that soft copies of the complete register of voters for each State will be presented to the political parties participating in the elections.

He added: “For emphasis, 16 political parties are sponsoring candidates in Bayelsa State, 17 in Imo State and all the 18 parties in Kogi State.

“State Chairmen of political parties or their designated representatives are invited to attend the event which will take place at the Collation Centres in the State Headquarters of the Commission in Lokoja, Owerri and Yenagoa on Thursday 12th October 2023 at 10.00 am.”





