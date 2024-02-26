67.35% Get Five Credits As NECO Releases Results For 2023 SSCE

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Examination Council (NECO) has released the 2023 senior secondary school examination (SSCE) external results with 67.35 percent of candidates who sat for the examination earning five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics.

The Registrar and Chief Executive of the council Professor Dantani Wushishi while declaring the results on Monday, 68 days after the last examination, said 74,342 candidates sat for the examination for 29 subjects.

According to the breakdown, 52.28 percent of the candidates were male and 47.71 candidates were female.

The registrar also said that 8,518 candidates were booked for various forms of malpractice showing a 25.4 percent decline in 2022.

Professor Dantani said two supervisors in Oyo and Lagos State were blacklisted for poor supervision and one centre in Borno was also blacklisted.

The registrar also launched the council’s automated annual posting calendar for the staff of the council. He said the innovation will eliminate lopsidedness and favoritism which characterize the posting of staff for assignment.

He said the e-posting software is designed to enhance productivity.