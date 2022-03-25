Two Tech Firms Partner On Fleet Technology Solutions In South Africa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two frontline tech companies have entered into a new partnership with the aim of providing fleet technology solutions in South African markets at reasonable prices.

The collaboration between integrated tech-services provider, TR Tech and disruptive full-stack fleet-tech startup, LocoNav will provide state-of-the-art GPS, IoT, and Vehicle Telematics solutions in South African.

TR Tech is a transport solutions company founded by Ishaang Dada. It was established in 2014 providing various solutions in supply chain and logistics for last mile people transport and food delivery.

With presence in South Africa for over 8 years TR Tech has expanded their reach and portfolio of logistics solutions to help take the last mile people transport and food delivery market to every corner of South Africa.

Similarly, LocoNav is a Series B funded startup backed by investors like Quiet Capital, Anthemis Group, Sequoia Capital India, Foundamental, RIT Capital Partners, Uncorrelated Ventures, Village Global, and other leading investors, with a presence in 40+ countries.

The partnership is also aimed at making advancements in fleet technology easily accessible to fleet owners, operators and fulfil requirements for local businesses such as GPS resellers and tracking service tracking service providers.

LocoNav’s AI-driven offerings will enable TR Tech to provide fleet technology solutions affordable in the market. LocoNav’s AI-driven technology combined with IoT offerings brought to the South African market by TR Tech has the capability to truly prevent accidents, save lives and bring efficiency to fleet management businesses.

Both companies will be offering video telematics, GPS-based fleet management solutions, IoT enabled devices, ranging from basic GPS tracking devices to sophisticated OBD devices and more, all under one roof.

Integrated with LocoNav’s cloud-based software, the advanced solutions will help fleet owners increase business efficiency through real time fleet tracking, maintaining vehicle health, driver monitoring, live streaming, incident video recordings and more.

Moreover, the solutions assist in managing operating costs through fuel monitoring and alerts if the vehicle moves during non-operational hours. It also provides the fleet owners and operators with the ability to immobilize the vehicle remotely.

Notably, the easy-to-use software also provides tampering alerts if the telematics devices are unplugged and inform the driver of unsafe zones using the geofencing feature, in areas where the theft probability is high.

The advanced AI powered technology helps drivers in many ways like adopting better driving practices, detecting accidents that may happen and preventing mishaps by alerting the driver by in-cab audio alerts. It also enables fleet owners to understand driving behaviours.

In addition, the Driver Monitoring System (DMS) with the help of the driver facing camera, keeps track of driver distraction, driver fatigue, drowsiness as well as face ID to examine potential risk factors and alerts both the driver and the fleet manager.

LocoNav Co-Founders, Shridhar Gupta and Vidit Jain, said they are already looking forward to consistently building and innovating disruptive technologies.

“Our mission is to provide fleet owners and drivers with the tools to gain visibility and control over every aspect of their business. Our technology will enable business efficiency and help the South African markets move on from rudimentary technologies in place.

“This collaboration with TR Tech will democratize access to cutting-edge fleet-tech solutions at reasonable prices in South Africa and empower fleet owners and operators to navigate challenges like robbery and theft”, they said.

TR Tech Founder, Ishaang Dada said his organization’s collaboration with LocoNav will be the enabler of a major disruption in the South African telematics industry, adding that it will enable safeguarding the fleet owners and drivers from the biggest threat of cargo theft which is very prevalent in the South African provinces.

“Our software will enable 24*7 tracking along with other security features like SOS Alerts, remote vehicle immobilization, geofencing for defined routes, driver monitoring system and more. The reasonable price point will also make this technology more accessible to fleet drivers and small fleet owners”, he stressed.