Subsidy Palliative: Lagos Cancels 25% Discount On Transportation Fares

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Sunday, June 2nd, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) says the 25 per cent   rebate on fares  for regulated public bus, ferry and train services ends on Sunday (June 2).

LAMATA made this known on its official X handle.

“From June 3, fares on all regulated transport services in the state will return to the original 100 per cent,” it said.

Recall that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Feb. 23, announced a 25 per cent rebate on the fares to mitigate the impact of the removal of petrol subsidy on Lagos residents. 

