Subsidy Palliative: Lagos Cancels 25% Discount On Transportation Fares

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) says the 25 per cent rebate on fares for regulated public bus, ferry and train services ends on Sunday (June 2).

LAMATA made this known on its official X handle.

“From June 3, fares on all regulated transport services in the state will return to the original 100 per cent,” it said.

Recall that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Feb. 23, announced a 25 per cent rebate on the fares to mitigate the impact of the removal of petrol subsidy on Lagos residents.