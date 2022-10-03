I Was Rejected Thrice By Bbnaija – White Money

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, White Money, has opened up concerning his past struggle with rejection.

The reality star, who emerged winner of the 2021 BBNaija show, talked about his journey to stardom during a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, the media entrepreneur.

According to him, he was rejected by record labels, friends, and even women who didn’t want to have anything with him because “I was broke”.

He also disclosed that he got turned down by the same BBNaija crew for three consecutive years.

“I was denied a lot of privileges. When record labels were looking for artists, they would turn me down. When I go for auditions for billboards, they turn me down,” he said.

“Even from the women, I got rejected because I was broke, and you know that money and love works hand in hand. In our current situation, you can buy love. It just depends on the amount. When you finish it, you either renew it or you upgrade.

“I got turned down by women, I got turned down by men, I got turned down by friends. The only people who stood by me were my immediate family members who saw potentials in me. Three years in a row, I also got turned down for Big Brother by the same crew.

“They turned me down first year, second year, and the third. But by the fourth time, they accepted me. That was the final acceptance but everything else was rejection.

“Rejection is so it’s frustrating when you know you can do something and you get turned down. So it’s really bad. Rejection is very bad.”