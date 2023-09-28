8,000 Persons Register For Mass Wedding

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kano State Hisbah Board has stated that over 4, 000 prospective couples have registered to participate in the state-planned mass wedding fixed for next month involving 8,000 men and women.

The board disclosed that it had succeeded in getting 1,800 couples and plans are on the way for medical screening which is necessary for the mass wedding proceedings.

Speaking to Daily Trust, the Hisbah Deputy Commander General (operations), Dr Mujahid Aminuddeen, stated that the selected couples would be subjected to HIV/AIDS, genotype and drug tests before they would finally be selected for the sponsored mass wedding scheduled for next month.

According to Mujahid, although the state government intended to marry off 1,800 in the first batch, over 4, 000 intended couples trooped to the board to get registered.

He said: “The government has made provision for only 1, 800 but we have received thousands that have indicated interest to participate in the mass wedding. But when we briefed the Governor on the issue he assured the government’s commitment to continue with the program. He even asked us to write and start processing for the next batch.

“After going through the applications, we would further screen the list to verify genuine participants and then forward it to the governor.”

Malam Mujahid further disclosed that because of the recent economic downturn presently affecting the country many people intend to participate in the process especially girls and women whose parents want them to marry but can’t afford the cost of preparing the wedding process.

He tasked beneficiaries of the scheme to live in peace as those who divorce their spouses based on flimsy excuses after the marriage would be made to pay back what the government spent on their wedding.





