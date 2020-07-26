Edo 2020: PDP Condemns Attack On Obaseki At Oba Of Benin’s Palace

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council in Edo State has frowned at Saturday’s attack on Governor Godwin Obaseki’s entourage at the Oba of Benin Palace.

The Chairman of the party campaign council, Chief Dan Orbih, expressed his grievance while addressing journalists in Benin City on Sunday.

He said: “The attack was a plot to eliminate Governor Obaseki, national officials of PDP and some PDP governors.”

He also stated that the attackers’ objective was to “drive fear to Governor Obaseki and the people, so that they will not come out on election day”.

He described the attack as a political mutiny, calling on security agents to ensure that those behind the attack are arrested and prosecuted.

The African Examiner reports that the PDP officials had accompanied Governor Obaseki to the Oba Palace to intimate the monarch of the governor’s intention to seek reelection in the upcoming elections when gunshots were fired and cars smashed.

Orbih has accused the All Progressives Party (APC) leadership as the sponsors of masterminding the mayhem.

Orbih said: “PDP visit was officially communicated to the palace, various security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.

“From official records, the APC has no event anywhere in the State yesterday (Saturday).

“The attack was carefully organized to eliminate the entire PDP leadership in Nigeria and it’s capable of breeding inter-State war because of the targeted governors.

“Those wearing PDP-sponsored caps and emblems were attacked. And it must be condemned by well-meaning Nigerians.”