First Shipment Vessel Arrives Lekki Port

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The management of the Lekki Deep Seaport has announced that Rimbaud has become the first transshipment vessel to berth at the port.

Making this known in a series of tweets on Friday, the port management said the ship operated by CMA CGM, has a Length Overall of 270m, a breadth of 42.8m and 6,900 Taus capacity.

It stated that the vessel sailed all the way from the Far East.

According to the tweet, the Nigerian Ports Authority provided marine services, adding that it was berthed at approximately 1 pm on Thursday afternoon.

“The Nigerian Customs Agency boarded the vessel and all paperwork was certified to be in order.

“The transhipment volume on the vessel is 411 TEUs and the eventual destination will be Cotonou on 6th July 2023.

“Lekki Port is proud to actualize the objective of the Federal Ministry Of Transport, Nigeria and the Nigerian Ports Authority to bring transshipment volumes to Nigeria and this is the first of many more transshipment vessels to berth at Lekki Port,” the tweet added.





