We Aren’t Running Any Promo Now – Dangote Cement

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Management of Dangote Cement Plc says it has not embarked on any sales promotion and adjusted its prices.

Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, made the denial in a statement issued in Lokoja on Tuesday.

Chiejina said that the company was already making moves to track and prosecute peddlers of such falsehood no matter how highly placed.

The communication officer described the misleading reports as “mischievous, malicious and false” in all its ramifications.

“Already, the Management has formally notified the law enforcement agents to track down, name and shame the perpetrators of this devious and deceptive information.

"We hereby urge our customers and other stakeholders to continue patronising the high quality cement brand and be careful of scammers, who are bent on defrauding them of their funds," he said.





