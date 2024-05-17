Student Loan Application Portal Goes Live May 24 – NELFUND

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The student loan application portal will open on May 24, 2024, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) said on Thursday.

“The management of Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) led by its Managing Director, Mr Akintunde Sawyerr are thrilled to announce the 24th of May, 2024 as the official date for the opening of the portal for student loan applications,” NELFUND spokesman Nasir Ayitogo said.

NELFUND said “through the portal, students can now access loans to pursue their academic aspirations without financial constraints.

“The portal provides a user-friendly interface for students to submit their loan applications conveniently,” the statement further read.

“We encourage all eligible students to take advantage of this opportunity to invest in their future and contribute to the growth and development of our nation.

“Students can access the portal on http://nelf.gov.ng to begin application.”

It said the move is a “significant milestone in the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) to fostering accessible and inclusive education for all Nigerian students”.