Second Batch of Nigerians Evacuated from South Africa Arrive Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The second batch of Nigerians evacuated from South Africa has arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

The 66 returnees landed at about 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday as part of the federal government’s ongoing evacuation programme approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the recent wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The first batch of 258 evacuees arrived in Nigeria on June 11 aboard a chartered Air Peace flight.

Speaking at the airport, Dipo Onabowale, head of the Lagos office of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, said the latest evacuation was facilitated by Kunle Soname, chairman and chief executive officer of ValueJet. Officials of the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa accompanied the returnees on the flight.

Onabowale, speaking on behalf of Abike Dabiri-Erewa, commended President Tinubu for approving the evacuation exercise.

He said challenges experienced during the first phase of the evacuation are being addressed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to him, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu has assured that all registered Nigerians in South Africa will be brought home safely.

NiDCOM also announced support packages for the returnees. Indigenes of Imo State among the evacuees will receive N1 million each from Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The commission added that MTN Nigeria provided free SIM cards, data worth N50,000, and credited N100,000 to each returnee’s bank account.

Also, Bolaji Idowu donated N100,000 to each evacuee.

The returnees expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for approving and supporting the evacuation. They also thanked Soname, Temitope Ajayi, acting Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Dabiri-Erewa, and other donors for their assistance.

Officials of several government agencies, including the National Emergency Management Agency, Nigeria Immigration Service, and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, were present at the airport to receive and document the returnees.