Mr Ibu’s Family Opens Up on Hardship After Actor’s Death

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The family of late Nollywood actor and comedian John Ikechukwu Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has spoken about the challenges they have faced since his death.

During a recent visit by content creator King Mitchy, the family revealed that Mr Ibu’s only daughter and two sons have dropped out of school because of financial difficulties.

The family also disclosed that they have been living without electricity and running water for several weeks as they are unable to pay the bills.

Speaking about their situation, the children’s mother said life has become very difficult for the family.

“We fetch water from a well because I have not paid the house rent. They disconnected our electricity two months ago, and we have been living without power since then. Every night, we look for places to charge our phones, and it has not been easy,” she said.

Mr Ibu’s daughter appealed to Nigerians for support while appreciating her mother for her sacrifices.

“I thank God for my mom. She has done everything she can to feed us, pay our school fees, and make us happy. Nigerians who worked with my dad and those in the industry should please come to our aid,” she said.

The children’s mother, holding back tears, also revealed that the school recently contacted her over the children’s outstanding school fees.

Mr Ibu battled health challenges before his death. In November 2023, he underwent a leg amputation following an illness that required seven surgeries.

The veteran actor died in Lagos on March 2, 2024, at the age of 62 after suffering a cardiac arrest.