Nigeria Completes Handover Of Enugu Airport To Concessionaires

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) __ The Federal Government has officially handed over the Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA), Enugu, to the concessionaires, Aero Alliance Limited, under a public-private partnership arrangement.

Following the execution of the handover certificates, assets register, and other relevant documentation, Aero Alliance will now undertake the financing, rehabilitation, expansion, operation, and management of the airport

The firm will also ensure that it meets and sustains internationally recognised standards of safety, efficiency, and passenger experience.

This was even as Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State described the successful concession of the airport as a major breakthrough and opener of new economic opportunities for the South East.

On its paper, Aero Alliance vowed to transform the airport into one of Africa’s leading regional aviation, logistics, and commercial hubs.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the international terminal of the airport , on Thursday, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, extolled President Bola Tinubu’s and Mbah’s roles in the realisation of the long-stalled concession plan.

“For 20 years, various governments have tried to concession some of our airports because of the belief that the private sector would run them more professionally and in a more commercially driven way.

“During the time of the previous administration when almost all the airports were advertised for concession, all the bidders avoided Enugu and Port Harcourt airports.

“There was no one bidder for Enugu and Port Harcourt. Everybody was rushing Lagos, Kano, and Abuja because many people want food that is ready.

“However, under the able leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and under the visionary leadership of people like Dr. Peter Mbah, the reverse is the case.

“Guess what? We have no bidder presently for Lagos, Abuja, and Kano. But Enugu and Port Harcourt are gone.

“Dr. Mbah went straight to Mr. President a few weeks after his inauguration and said, ‘This is my plan for the airport.’ The President minuted and said that we should give him all the assistance he needs to turn Enugu into an aviation and investment hub.

“Mbah started with Enugu Air, and now he has brought in capital, brought in investors for the airport.

“So, I just want to say that Dr. Peter Mbah came with a plan for Enugu, he did not come and begin to assess the situation. He is a governor who came into office with a plan.

“And today, we are glad that we have found in him the perfect partnership we need between the federal and the state governments,” Keyamo said.

On what is expected of Aero Alliance, he said, “We expect Aero Alliance Limited to discharge its responsibilities with the highest standards of professionalism, transparency, operational excellence, and commitment to safety.”

He also allayed fears over job losses, noting that the terms of agreement reached by Aero Alliance were such that they would create new jobs rather than trigger job losses.

In his remark, the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Dr. Jobson Ewalefor, thanked President Tinubu for making the concession happen, describing it as historic and special for Nigeria.

He commended Mbah’s commitment to building infrastructure, extolling his international credibility and tenacity.

“That we are here today is because of the reputation of the governor. His reputation attracted the capital. Governor Peter Mbah is a miraculous governor.

Meanwhile, Governor Mbah lauded the Tinubu Administration for the successful concession, saying that it marked the beginning of a new chapter in the journey to unlock the immense economic potential of the South East region.