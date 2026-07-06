ADC to Tinubu: Nigerians Are Starving to Death Under Your Government

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of presiding over a worsening hunger crisis, saying millions of Nigerians are facing starvation because of the government’s failed policies, insecurity and economic hardship.

The opposition party was reacting to a recent report by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), which revealed that more than 17 million Nigerians across nine conflict-affected northern states are experiencing acute food insecurity.

In a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC described the situation as a growing humanitarian disaster caused by what it called the Tinubu administration’s “incompetence, misplaced priorities and failed policies.”

According to the party, the report shows that Nigerians are dying of hunger under the current administration, blaming the crisis on the government’s inability to curb banditry and terrorism, which have forced many farmers off their land, as well as economic policies that have made food unaffordable for millions.

“The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has received with profound concern the latest assessment by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), which confirms that Nigeria is now facing one of its worst food security emergencies in almost a decade,” the statement read.

The party noted that, according to the WFP, over 17 million Nigerians are facing crisis, emergency or catastrophic levels of food insecurity, an increase of nearly two million people from previous projections.

It added that more than three million people in Borno State are acutely food insecure, while the combined number of affected people in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states has risen to 6.2 million.

The ADC argued that the figures were not political propaganda but the findings of the world’s leading humanitarian agency on hunger.

“It is an APC-inspired, government-created humanitarian disaster,” the party said, insisting that the crisis is the result of the government’s failure to secure communities, protect farmers and address the rising cost of living.

The opposition party also criticised the Tinubu administration for repeatedly assuring Nigerians that current economic hardship would be temporary.

“For three years, the Tinubu government has repeatedly told Nigerians that the pain we are experiencing is temporary. The WFP has now confirmed what Nigerians have been saying all along: insecurity is spreading, agricultural production is declining, food inflation is worsening and millions of Nigerians are being pushed deeper into hunger,” the statement added.

The Federal Government had not issued an immediate response to the ADC’s allegations at the time of reporting.

ADC to Tinubu: Nigerians Are Starving to Death Under Your Government

Nwa Diokpa

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of presiding over a worsening hunger crisis, saying millions of Nigerians are facing starvation because of the government’s failed policies, insecurity and economic hardship.

The opposition party was reacting to a recent report by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), which revealed that more than 17 million Nigerians across nine conflict-affected northern states are experiencing acute food insecurity.

In a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC described the situation as a growing humanitarian disaster caused by what it called the Tinubu administration’s “incompetence, misplaced priorities and failed policies.”

According to the party, the report shows that Nigerians are dying of hunger under the current administration, blaming the crisis on the government’s inability to curb banditry and terrorism, which have forced many farmers off their land, as well as economic policies that have made food unaffordable for millions.

“The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has received with profound concern the latest assessment by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), which confirms that Nigeria is now facing one of its worst food security emergencies in almost a decade,” the statement read.

The party noted that, according to the WFP, over 17 million Nigerians are facing crisis, emergency or catastrophic levels of food insecurity, an increase of nearly two million people from previous projections.

It added that more than three million people in Borno State are acutely food insecure, while the combined number of affected people in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states has risen to 6.2 million.

The ADC argued that the figures were not political propaganda but the findings of the world’s leading humanitarian agency on hunger.

“It is an APC-inspired, government-created humanitarian disaster,” the party said, insisting that the crisis is the result of the government’s failure to secure communities, protect farmers and address the rising cost of living.

The opposition party also criticised the Tinubu administration for repeatedly assuring Nigerians that current economic hardship would be temporary.

“For three years, the Tinubu government has repeatedly told Nigerians that the pain we are experiencing is temporary. The WFP has now confirmed what Nigerians have been saying all along: insecurity is spreading, agricultural production is declining, food inflation is worsening and millions of Nigerians are being pushed deeper into hunger,” the statement added.

The Federal Government had not issued an immediate response to the ADC’s allegations at the time of reporting.