6 Rescued as Three-Storey Building Collapses in Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At least six people have been rescued after a three-storey commercial building collapsed at Alakija Bus Stop in the Satellite Town area of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area, Lagos State.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, confirmed the incident in a statement shared on X on Thursday.

According to him, emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene and rescued six people from the rubble.

“A three-storey commercial building has collapsed at Alakija Bus Stop, Satellite Town. Six people have been rescued from the rubble. The search is on for others. Emergency workers are at the site,” Omotosho said.

The building, which housed several shops and small businesses, collapsed on Thursday morning, trapping some occupants beneath the debris.

Rescue teams immediately began operations to locate and save those trapped. An excavator is being used to remove the rubble and assist rescue efforts.

However, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service later reported that 10 people had been rescued alive from the collapsed structure.

In a statement, the agency said the victims suffered varying degrees of injuries and had been handed over to medical personnel for treatment.

“As of the time of this report, 10 persons have been rescued alive with varying degrees of injuries and have been handed over to medical personnel for necessary treatment,” the statement said.

The agency added that search and rescue operations are still ongoing as emergency responders continue efforts to locate and evacuate anyone who may still be trapped under the debris.