Abia LG Workers Protest Unpaid 2-Month Salary Arrears

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Staff members of Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia early on Tuesday protested on the streets over the non-payment of their two months’ salary arrears.

The African Examiner writes that no less than 200 of the workers locked and blocked the gate to the council headquarters as they vowed not to reopen it until a senior staff of the State government came to address them

Also, the protesting workers blocked Bende road which led to Umuahia-tower alleging that they had not received their two months’ salaries and this has caused them severe hardship.

Some workers stated that they were paid their March salaries in April by the administration of former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu before the account of the State government was frozen by Governor Alex Otti.

The workers lamented that even though they have provided the necessary documents that were required of them, the state government has done nothing. They have been unable to take care of their families because of the hardship.

Reacting, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Otti, Mr Kazie Uko stated that the June salaries of the protesters had been lodged with their respective banks.

Uko also stated that the State government had already paid local government salary funds into the banks for their onward withdrawal and the protesting workers may be having some unresolved problems with their banks.

“Their June salary has been lodged in their banks. Let them go to their banks and resolve any issue they have with their banks,” he said.





