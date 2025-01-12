Abuja Islamic Bomb Incident: SAN Calls For Safety Of Schools

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Explosions In Nigeria, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and law professor, Ngozi Joy Ezeilo, has expressed concerns on the incessant explosions of improvised explosive device IED in Nigeria, with particular reference to the recent incident at an Islamic school in Abuja which claimed two lives.

The human rights crusader, posited that this “represents a troubling new dimension in the ongoing fight against rising insecurity and terrorism in Nigeria.

According to her “it raises concerns for 2025”, urging relevant authorities to do everything within their powers to unveil those behind the barbaric conduct.

In a statement she personally signed and made available to newsmen, the former Dean faculty of Law University of Nigeria UNN, stated that if not urgently and adequately addressed, the ugly development may spell doom on the nation.

She added that “I hope urgent measures are taken to enhance school safety and to identify those responsible

Recalled that the FCT police Command had confirmed the death of two people from an explosion that rocked Tsangayar Sani Uthman Islamiyya School in Byazhin area of Abuja.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed information about the incident in a statement in Abuja.

She said the tragic incident involving an explosion occurred at about 11:00 am on Monday, and upon receiving a distress call from the community leader in the area, a team of police operatives, including the Command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were deployed.

She said the area was immediately cordoned off to protect residents and facilitate a thorough investigation by the police team.

Adeh added that the victims were promptly evacuated and rushed to the hospital for medical attention during the rescue operation.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that three men from Katsina visited the owner of the Islamic school, Malam Adamu Ashimu.

“The three visitors are suspected to have brought the explosive device with them.

“Tragically, two of the men died in the explosion while tampering with the improvised explosive device (IED), on the school veranda while the third man and a female trader sustained severe injuries and are currently receiving treatment under police guard,” she revealed.