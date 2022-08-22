Isa Yuguda: Buhari Has Done His Best In Tackling Insecurity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Isa Yuguda, former governor of Bauchi, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari has done his best in tackling insecurity.

Yuguda, who was also a former minister of aviation, is on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, on Monday, saying that President Buhari is not to blame for the insecurity across the country.

According to him, the security of states is not one of the main concerns of the president, and governors swore to protect lives and property in their states.

He stated that governors have all it takes in terms of resources and sufficient personnel to tackle insecurity in their states.

“Mr. President has done his best, everybody’s best is different. So I can say the president has done his best,” he said.

“And he has appointed actors to assist him to manage the country – they are also doing their best. It all depends on somebody’s assessments. As far as I’m concerned, the president has done his best.

“Security issues are the babies of governors, not Mr President’s. If you see anything going wrong as far as security or insecurity is concerned, you hold the governors accountable.

“They are sworn to protect lives and property. [For terrorism cases] you hold them responsible because they own the land.

“President does not have land, the president does not give CofO to the states and you don’t expect the president to go and secure their lands.

“Each governor has a brigade commander, each governor has a commissioner of police, each governor has a director of SSS, civil defence commandant and other paramilitaries directly dealing with the security of the state.

“I’m not exonerating the president as such, but when attacks happen, the governor down there should be queried for making matters deteriorate to that extent.”