Action Alliance Withdraws Petition Against Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Action Alliance has withdrawn its petition against the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

At the commencement of the pre-hearing of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Monday in Abuja, no reason was given for the withdrawal.

The head of AA’s legal team, Oba Maduabuchi (SAN), a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said he filed the petition on behalf of the 1st and 2nd petitioners.

Subsequently, Maduabuchi formally applied to withdraw the petition of the party.

Prior to the announcement of the withdrawal, another lawyer had announced himself as the representative of the AA.

Justice Haruna Tsammani subsequently struck out the petition after the respondents – the All Progressives Congress (APC), the President-Elect and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said there had no objection.