Nigeria’s Kits For 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Unveiled

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sportswear giants Nike has unveiled the Super Falcons’ kits for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The kit maker shared photos of the Nigerian team’s home and away jerseys for this year’s competition alongside that of other sides.

Introducing the 2023 Nike National Team Away Kits. Next-level performance engineered just for her game, powered by the next generation of Dri-FIT ADV,” the sportswear giants wrote on Instagram Monday.

“Nike designers leveraged the latest advanced body-mapping technology and 100% recycled polyester fibers to help her stay cool, comfortable, and move dynamically towards the goal. On pitch in the coming days, then on the world stage this July.”

The Super Falcons’ away jersey is a darker forest green and combines modern shapes and traditional prints. A close-up of the graphic pattern shows it pays homage to the Nigerian side’s name – Super Falcons.

The home jersey comes in an electric green and is inspired by the Nigerian traditional artwork and textiles.

The record African title holders are in Group B of the World Cup alongside Australia, Canada, and the Republic of Ireland.

Nigeria reached the round of 16 in the last World Cup where they lost to France.

But a poor run of form has seen Coach Randy Waldrum’s team managing just one win after a seven-game losing streak.

As part of preparations for the World Cup, the Super Falcons are billed to take on New Zealand and Haiti in two friendly encounters.