Tinubu Apologizes Over PVC Misleading Claim

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu has taken back his misleading comment on Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs).

It could be recalled that the former Lagos State governor, had on Tuesday, tasked some of his supporters in Abuja to register ahead of the 2023 presidential election because their PVCs had expired.

When he played host to some of the supporters in Abuja, Tinubu enjoined them to “take one family member, two family members, knock on all doors and make sure that the new registration… Because they may not announce to you on time. The PVCs you have has expired. Yes!”

This comment, however, sparked social media criticisms as many Nigerians took to their social media accounts to berate the APC national leader.

Also, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) immediately countered the claim, cautioning Nigerians against heeding to his advice.

Subsequently, Tinubu media outfit, in a statement apologized to Nigerians concerning the statement saying that it was a mistake.

The statement reads in part, “On Tuesday night in Abuja, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu granted audience to a delegation of women from Lagos and across the country attending the All Progressives Congress Women Conference.

“While charging the women to check the status of their voting cards and mobilise supporters to vote, he mistakenly used the word ‘expire’ instead of stating that the cards may have to be updated.

“Immediately upon being apprised of this, Asiwaju apologised for the incorrect statement and felt sorry for any confusion it may have caused.

“Asiwaju Tinubu also stressed that he appreciates the patriotic and necessary work of INEC and its personnel in assuring a free and fair electoral process for all Nigerians in all political parties.”